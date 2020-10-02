Get well soon message from Putin to Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his get well wishes and support messages with the telegram he sent to US President Donald Trump, who was declared caught in the coronavirus.

According to the statement made by the Kremlin, Putin sent a telegram to Trump, who was announced to have a positive Kovid-19 test.

Putin conveyed his wishes and heartfelt support to his US counterpart and his wife, Melania Trump, who was reported to have caught coronavirus with him in the telegram, for recovery as soon as possible.

Putin also said, “I am sure that you will defeat this dangerous virus with your life energy, joyful mood and optimism in your nature”.



