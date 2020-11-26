Get up to 66% discount on Blizzard’s games on Battle.net

Blizzard has already started Black Friday in its online store on Battle.Net. It features promotions in games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, StarCraft and Diablo, as well as offers on content and cosmetic items in Hearthstone and Heroes of The Storm.

In World of Warcraft, whoever signs the game for six months will receive the Wings of Dardejante transformation set. It is costing R $ 149 (22 $ discount). Overwatch, on the other hand, brings promotions in the purchase of the base game, which costs R $ 49, and in the Legendary Edition, which costs R $ 69 (53% discount).

See other offers:

Diablo 3: R $ 35 (49% discount)

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection – R $ 89 (25% discount)

Diablo 3 Battle Chest – R $ 69 (13% discount)

Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls – R $ 35 (49% discount)

Diablo 3 Rise of the Necromancer – R $ 29 (36% off)

StarCraft 2 Complete Saga – R $ 59 (50% discount)

StarCraft 2 Digital Deluxe Campaign Collection – R $ 94 (50% discount)

StarCraft Remastered – R $ 24.50 (49% off)

StarCraft Remastered + Carooned – R $ 50.50 (39% discount)

Heroes of the Storm – Nexus Welcome Packs: R $ 29.90 (79% off)

Overwatch Legendary Edition – R $ 69 (53% discount)

Overwatch – R $ 49 (28% discount)



