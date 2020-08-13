Get Total War Saga Troy for free this August 13

Only this August 13, users who have an account on the Epic Games Store can get free with the new episode of the saga for PC.

SEGA and Epic Games give away, only this August 13, Total War Saga Troy completely free in its PC version through the Epic Games Store. The long-awaited new installment of the Creative Assembly saga celebrates its premiere this Thursday around the world not with a discount, but with the possibility of getting the game forever at no cost. From 15:00 (CEST) we can download it.

How to download Total War Saga Troy for free on the Epic Games Store

As always from the Epic Games Store, the weekly free video game rotation occurs at 3:00 p.m. (Spain, Peninsula and Balearic Islands) / 2:00 p.m. (Canary Islands). This time, aside from The Alto Collection and Remnant: From the Ashes – last hours to get last week’s free games – history-driven strategy enthusiasts who want to plunge into this legendary age will be able to add to their account No cost for this Total War Saga Troy. Steps to follow:

Access the Epic Games Store and log in with your account through this link.

Click on Total War Saga Troy and click on GET from 3:00 PM (CEST)

Download the game, only executable through the Epic Games client

From MeriStation we have already played this episode, a work that takes us to Greece with the good know-how that characterizes the series and the studio. We tell you in detail in this article what we thought after spending a few hours on this recreation of the Iliad. After the offer, the game will remain available but will become a paid title.

The recommended system requirements to play Total War Saga Troy are an Intel Core i5-660 with 8GB of RAM, 26GB of free disk space, and an Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card running Windows 7/8/10 64-bit. .



