Get the Spider-Man: Miles Morales alternative costume

Get the Spider-Man: Miles Morales alternate costume with a pre-order on PS5

If you pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition on PS5, you’ll have access to two exclusive costumes, along with a few other perks when the game hits the next-gen console this November.

The information comes from a new product listing on UK retailer GAME (via Reddit), confirming the full list of digital bonuses players will receive for pre-ordering the next PS5 game before launch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales alternate costume

This includes a copy of the game, T.R.A.C.K. Outfit (seen above), a second yet to be announced Spidey outfit, a Gravity Well Gadget, and three additional skill points.

This is the first alternate suit to be revealed for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will likely act as a powerful variable in the game in the same way that Peter Parker’s alternate suit wardrobe did on Spider-Man PS4.

According to Target, T.R.A.C.K stands for “Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic” and with a suit designed by artist Javier Garron, best known for his work on the 2011 re-release of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales comic.

Meanwhile, the Gravity Well Gadget apparently allows Miles to “gather enemies together to take them down and disarm them”, but the list confirms that those who do not own the Launch edition of the game will still be able to unlock the device later in the story.

We’re likely to hear more from Insomniac about Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the coming weeks and months as we prepare for its November 12 release on PS5 and PS4.



