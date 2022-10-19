Get the hype because Chris Evans just shared a message about starting work on his new movie with a rock

I’m petitioning for a Captain America and Black Adam crossover.

Chris Evans left Captain America far behind as the Marvel graduate moved on to other projects to supplement his filmography. While he may not be returning to the superhero franchise anytime soon, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to leave behind action-packed blockbusters. Evans starred alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas in the summer hit “Grey Man,” and now the star is ready to continue this trend by joining Red One, a Christmas action adventure alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The movie sounds like a lot of fun, and it looks like production is in full swing.

The “Get Knives” actor recently shared a selfie on Instagram next to his Red One shooting chair, showing that they have finally started shooting the long-awaited holiday movie. The logo on the chair indicates a cheerful and cozy atmosphere, a small teaser for the tone of this undoubted mega-hit. Check out Evans’ post below.

Although we have yet to be photographed with Evans and his action partner, I’m sure the two will share electric chemistry. Both actors have superhero and franchise backgrounds, and their charismatic acting always supports any projects they participate in. Although the two had never starred in the same movie before, they played cameo roles in the 2021 film Free Guy. The cast will also include Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The film will be shot by Amazon Studios, so Prime subscribers will need to keep an eye on the release of the film in the near future.

Although the plot of the film has not yet been revealed, it is said that it is a “four-quadrant adventure comedy traveling the world” and will be explored within the framework of the festive genre. The script for the project was written by the screenwriter of “Fast and Furious” Chris Morgan, and the director of “Jumanji” Jake Kasden was appointed to lead the project. Red One will be produced in collaboration with Seven Bucks Productions, a production company co-directed by Dwayne Johnson. It looks like Rock has assembled his own Avengers from past collaborators to make this holiday movie.

While Red One is certainly a huge project worth paying attention to in the near future, these two have a lot of big projects in the future. Johnson is set to join “San Andreas 2,” the sequel to his 2015 film of the same name. He will also star in Robert Zemeckis’ The King, which tells the legend of King Kamehameha. Evans has also been very busy, as he recently completed work on Dexter Fletcher’s Ghost with his co-star Ana De Armas. The superhero actor also stars in a crime drama directed by David Yates called Pain Hustlers along with Emily Blunt.

Fans will clearly see a lot of Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in anticipation of the release of Red One on Amazon, most likely during the holiday season next year. While you’re waiting, you can see Johnson in DC’s “Black Adam,” which will be released in theaters this weekend. Also, catch Evans in Lightyear, which is currently streaming to Disney+ subscribers. For more information about the films that are likely to be released next year, be sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.