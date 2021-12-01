Get ready to be flooded with visuals, IVE finally debuts with the MV ‘ELEVEN’

The South Korean music industry has finally arrived for the next rookie girl group, IVE. Right on Wednesday (01/12), IVE released their debut music video entitled ‘ELEVEN’. ‘ELEVEN’ is the title track of IVE’s debut single, in addition to their B-side song, ‘Take It’.

Through this ‘ELEVEN’ music video, IVE members present a musical approach that is different from most girl groups. Starting from the accompaniment of Bollywood-style music and in the pre-chorus there will be a slowing of the tempo that sounds so unique.

Not only the music is unique, throughout the music video the eyes of the fans will also be spoiled by the beauty of all IVE members.

IVE itself is a girl group made by the Starship Entertainment agency which consists of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo.

The debut of this girl group is certainly highly anticipated by many fans, considering that Yujin and Wonyoung had previously had careers as members of IZ * ONE.

You can give your support for IVE’s debut by watching the music video for ‘ELEVEN‘!