Get ready: The list of games that will be released in 2021

The year 2021 has finally arrived, and with that a new season of releases for all platforms, current and old. To help you plan your budget and even the time (after all, it will be very difficult to enjoy everything at once!), We list in this matter the games that already have a date and also those that are scheduled for the coming months.
We can already anticipate that there is a game for all tastes. The month of January, for example, has brought Hitman 3, The Medium and Sword of the Necromancer, just to give an idea of a year that still holds Halo Infinite, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War and more.
Check out the following listing:
January
Hitman 3 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – January 20
Teratopia (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 20
Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – January 21
Ride 4 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S) – January 21
Shing (Xbox One, Switch) – January 21
Gravity Heroes (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 22
Cyber Shadow (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 26
Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – January 26
The Sims 4: Supernatural Object Collection (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 26
Ryte – The Eye of Atlantis (PC) – January 27
The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 27
The Dark Eye: Memoria (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 27
Disjunction (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 28
Olija (Switch, PC) – January 28
Sword of the Necromancer (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 28
The Medium (Xbox Series X / S, PC) – January 28
The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox One, PC) – 28 de janeiro
TOHU (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – 28 de janeiro
Bonkies (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 29 de janeiro
Gods Will Fall (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – 29 de janeiro