Get ready: The list of games that will be released in 2021

The year 2021 has finally arrived, and with that a new season of releases for all platforms, current and old. To help you plan your budget and even the time (after all, it will be very difficult to enjoy everything at once!), We list in this matter the games that already have a date and also those that are scheduled for the coming months.

We can already anticipate that there is a game for all tastes. The month of January, for example, has brought Hitman 3, The Medium and Sword of the Necromancer, just to give an idea of ​​a year that still holds Halo Infinite, Monster Hunter Rise, God of War and more.

Check out the following listing:

January

Hitman 3 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – January 20

Teratopia (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 20

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – January 21

Ride 4 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S) – January 21

Shing (Xbox One, Switch) – January 21

Gravity Heroes (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 22

Cyber ​​Shadow (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 26

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – January 26

The Sims 4: Supernatural Object Collection (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – January 26

Ryte – The Eye of Atlantis (PC) – January 27

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 27

The Dark Eye: Memoria (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 27

Disjunction (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 28

Olija (Switch, PC) – January 28

Sword of the Necromancer (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 28

The Medium (Xbox Series X / S, PC) – January 28

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Xbox One, PC) – 28 de janeiro

TOHU (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – 28 de janeiro

Bonkies (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 29 de janeiro

Gods Will Fall (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – 29 de janeiro