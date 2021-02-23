Get Ratchet & Clank for PS4 free for a limited time

PlayStation starts the Play at Home promotion, 4 months in which they will chain offers and free games. The first chosen one is the Ratchet & Clank reboot.

Ratchet & Clank, the Insomniac Games reboot released in 2016 for PS4, will remain free on the PS Store between March 1 at 05:00 CET and April 1 at 04:00 CET. After redeeming it, it will be linked to your digital library without any time restriction. Remember that thanks to the PS5 compatibility system you can play it in the new generation. A perfect preview before the launch of the new installment of the saga: A Dimension Apart.

Play at Home, 4 months of offers and free games

The offer is part of one of PlayStation’s initiatives. Called Play at Home, the company will chain offers and free games within its ecosystem for 4 months, starting in March with Ratchet & Clank. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, explains that the team “wanted to thank the community” by offering something in return after 12 months of fighting COVID-19.

“These days, we could all use to wait for something and another reason to be safe by staying socially apart, so we’re happy to be able to offer a free selection of games and some entertainment offers,” Ryan emphasizes. The promotion is not unknown to us: in April 2020 we already saw it due to the coronavirus crisis. On that occasion, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey were the couple chosen to be downloaded for free by all PlayStation 4 users.

Ryan adds that in the coming weeks they will “share more details” on the next chosen content. “I think we have a great mix of games and entertainment offerings, and I hope this news will make your day that little bit better. We consider ourselves privileged to be able to bring you this entertainment, and very grateful to be part of your lives ”, he concludes.