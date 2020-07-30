Get perfect Korean-style eyebrows step by step

Learn how to flaunt perfect Korean-style eyebrows with these easy steps. Over the years, makeup trends have evolved and new styles are being created every day that millions of people decide to adopt to look better.

One of the most popular makeup styles in recent times is Korean, the inhabitants of South Korea have drawn attention in the beauty world for looking perfect, radiant and well-groomed skin.

Korean-style makeup is characterized by flawless skin, soft pastel shades of the eyes, degraded lips and perfect straight eyebrows that have attracted a lot of attention. This type of makeup has become even more popular thanks to K-Pop idols and K-Drama actors.

WHAT ARE THE EYEBROWS OF KOREA LIKE?

If you are a fan of K-Pop and Korean culture, you may have noticed that most people (both men and women) have chosen to wear straight, soft but well defined eyebrows with a kind of gradient at the beginning.

Eyebrows are a very important part of makeup as they give a distinctive touch to your look and frame your face.

Do you want to look like an idol? We leave you a series of simple steps to achieve beautiful eyebrows that will help you highlight the features of your face.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO MAKE UP YOUR EYEBROWS?

Eyebrow liner, tweezers or razor (only if you are of legal age and have a good handle on it to avoid cutting yourself)

Eyebrow pencil or eyebrow ointment, depending on which product you feel most comfortable with

Brush to comb and blur your eyebrows

Concealer



