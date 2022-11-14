Get out the popcorn because Megan Fox flirted with trolls last Month

Trolls are no match for Expendables 4 badass Megan Fox.

I mean, honestly, just because you’ve decided to live fragments of your life through social media doesn’t mean you’ll have to deal with mean people literally talking about your pubic hair. Yes, come on, get out the popcorn, because Fox is here for himself and only for himself in this comment.

At the time, commentators thought Megan Fox’s tattoo was hair

While the latest photo of Megan Fox with a Kelly Machine Gun went viral because of its funny caption and a hint at Elon Musk’s former partner and musician Grimes, it also went viral because of some fan comments in which one person stated: “All this money, and she can’t buy a razor. She’s off my “list” now.

The actress’ high-slit dress apparently exposed some hair— according to some people who literally have no information on the Internet. However, Fox did not accept the trolling and commented in response. She reproached the commentator for the mistake and responded in kind.

Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Anyway, I’m devastated to be off your list. I was hoping you’d marry me.

Fox responded to the above comment, but there were actually a few people who thought it was OK to call her a “bush” in the post. Honestly, even if her bikini line was in the photo, there are ways to be polite and warn someone or just keep your thoughts to yourself. Again, we’re actually talking about a tattoo here.

A pelvis tattoo has been reported in the past, and presumably (or previously had) a tattoo dedicated to her ex Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children. This isn’t the only time Megan Fox has set a record lately.

At that time, a commentator accused her of not spending time with her children

A few weeks ago, the “Expendables 4” star also shared a selfie on Instagram in a fluffy hat. It would seem that such a post would not attract too much attention, but the commentator heard from Ms. Fox after they behaved as if she was simply neglecting her children. She responded to this comment by noting:

Wait, wait, I… have kids?!? Oh my God, I knew I had forgotten something!! Hurry up, somebody call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. This is the last place I saw them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Around the same time, it was reported that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox had joined their two families together. Green has a new baby with DWTS professional Sharna Burgess, and Machine Gunner Kelly also has a 13-year-old daughter. Joint custody was a key component of her divorce from Green, so of course Fox is not always with her children, Bodhi, Jornie and Noah.

After all, Megan Fox attracts a lot of attention with her bold appearance, funny social media captions and, of course, cool roles. … Unsurprisingly, it also attracts a lot of attention from subscribers. Perhaps trolls like it when Fox calls out to them? In any case, it seems that her new tact is to give a direct answer. Stay tuned.