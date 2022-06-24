Get Knives 2: What we know about the glass hatch: the mystery of knives

The slogan in the trailer “Get Knives” promised that Ryan Johnson’s disturbing thriller starring Daniel Craig would become “a detective that no one has done before,” and the twisted, beautifully played and very funny film turned out to be just that, earning an Oscar nomination and $ 300 million worldwide. So, of course, Knives Out 2 is just around the corner.

Like the chief private investigator Benoit Blanc, we have a few questions about this upcoming sequel to Ryan Johnson’s clever masterpiece, which at the moment is just a donut with a hole in the middle… a donut hole. Until we fill this hole, we will delve into what we already know about the sequel, which is officially called “Glass Bow: The Secret to Get Knives.”

Ryan Johnson returns to write the script and direct “Get Knives 2”

“Get the Knives” was a great turning point in Ryan Johnson’s career as a sequel to his controversial but financially successful “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, earning impressive box office receipts and widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers. It turned out to be such a wonderful experience during and after production that the director was inspired to change his mind about sequels and expand the world of his detective film with a sequel. Johnson wrote the screenplay for “The Glass Bow: The Mystery of Knives,” and is also returning to direct the sequel.

Knives Out 2 will have a new story and setting

The artfully constructed story of a meek young nurse (Ana de Armas) who is at odds with an eccentric family after the mysterious death of their rich patriarch, a mystery writer (Christopher Plummer), was so rich in wonderful characters and an intriguing family drama that returning to the world of Knives Out is an exciting idea. However, apparently this is not quite the case for Glass Onion.

Instead of focusing on the ongoing saga of the Trombi clan, Ryan Johnson promised in an interview with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM that the sequel will be another twist in the classic detective genre, but with a completely new story in a different setting and will focus on the lives of a new cast of characters. What exactly it will be about is still unknown, but one beloved figure of the Knives Out universe is about to return.

Daniel Craig will return to the role of Benoit Blanc in the movie “Get Knives 2”

Even before it was confirmed that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was in development, Ryan Johnson teased the idea of a sequel after Daniel Craig’s southern-accented cigar-chewing detective spewing the Benoit Blanc dessert metaphor on another puzzling case. . The “No Time to Die” star, who also expressed interest in reprising the role before the official announcement of the sequel, was confirmed by the director that she would return in the upcoming new film.

The famous private investigator, who became famous thanks to an article in the New Yorker, of which he was the subject, at first seemed an unnecessary and almost clumsy participant in the investigation of the death of Harlan Trombi, which seemed open… and-to close the suicide case. Craig’s character even condemned his own deductive reasoning, as he was unable to identify the anonymous person who originally hired him for this case. However, by the conclusion of “Get the Knives”, Benoit Blanc manages to piece together the events before and after the death of Trombi with extreme accuracy, which ultimately makes any criticism of his skills controversial.

This brand new detective will once again put Blanc at the forefront of an evolving anthology of mysteries revolving around the detective, in the style of Agatha Christie’s Hercule Porois series of novels, such as Murder on the Orient Express. Even without the chance to see Jamie Lee Curtis or Chris Evans return as the Trombie Family characters, the concept itself is very exciting, especially considering the talent Johnson has already used to continue.

Dave Batista, Janelle Monae and others joined the cast of “Get Knives 2”

The first name announced to be featured in the new cast of “Get Knives 2” was Daniel Craig’s old silent enemy from “Ghost,” Dave Batista, who could arguably be the greatest wrestler-turned-actor Hollywood has ever seen, given the range he has shown. in Marvel movies and in more serious movies like Blade Runner 2049. Other Marvel stars Katherine Hahn from the cast of WandaVision and Jessica Henwick from Iron Fist and other original Marvel TV shows from Netflix will appear along with Oscar nominee Edward Norton, who was also in the MCU at the time. In addition, at the end of 2021, the cast of “Moon Knight” Ethan Hawke confirmed that he was playing a cameo role in “Glass Bow”.

Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monae continues her impressive foray into acting with a role that is supposed to be similar to Ana de Armas’ Marta Cabrera.