Get Get Even For Free For Steam For A Limited Time: How To Add The Game Step By Step

Steam: The first-person action adventure from The Farm 51 and Bandai Namco Entertainment can be obtained for free on Steam: we tell you how to do it. Get Even, the first-person action adventure from The Farm 51 and Bandai Namco Entertainment, is available for free on Steam for a limited time. This has been announced by the publisher through its usual channels, although this time it is not enough just to access the game file on the Valve platform and add the game to each user’s digital library. No, this time we must follow a series of steps to get the game completely free of charge and keep it forever. Here we tell you how to do it step by step.

How to get Get Even for free on Steam

First of all, we only have until March 21st to claim our digital copy of Get Even for PC through Steam; let’s do it. The first step is to access the official site of the game on the Bandai Namco website, where we can complete a series of steps to claim our Steam code. To do this, we will only have to register with our Bandai Namco account and link it with Steam.

Once the corresponding checks have been marked on said page, Bandai Namco will inform us that we will soon receive an email with the download code for Get Even for Steam. When we receive it, we will only have to access our Steam account and claim the game to add it to our library forever.

“Black, a cold-blooded mercenary hitman, wakes up in a sinister, abandoned mental hospital with no memory of his past. With his unnamed captor ‘Red’ as his only guide, Black embarks on a kind of treatment with a unique technology: a helmet that allows the wearer to relive memories of him and re-experience them in detail in the present. With the help of the ‘Pandora’ helmet, he delves into the depths of his own mind to find out the truth about the only thing he remembers: the attempted rescue of a teenage girl with a bomb strapped to her chest”, we can read in the official description of the play.

