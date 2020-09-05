Get Generation Zero, Catherine Classic

Humble Choice reveals its game grid for the month of September. Get up to 9 games according to the modality you have chosen among the three.

Humble Bundle publishes the titles selected for the Choice subscription in September 2020. As usual, you will have at your disposal a grid of 12 titles from which to choose which one to take to your digital library on Steam.

This month featured the presence of Generation Zero, the open world of the Avalanche Studios group. On the other hand, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair takes the place of those veterans of 2D platforms with a modern twist.

You can find the complete list below:

Forager

Golf with your Friends

Strange Brigade

Lethal League Blaze

Generation Zero

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

The Occupation

Catherine Classic

Vampire The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

The Shapeshifting Detective

Evoland Legendary Edition

Fun with Ragdolls: The Game

Additional features

Alt254

Carto (first look)

The extras, as usual, are available without platform protection, so they can be downloaded directly to your computer; They are not part of the quota of your subscription modality.



