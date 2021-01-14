Get free protogems with the Genshin Impact: event

We tell you everything you need to know to successfully overcome the Hypostasic Symphony event of Genshin Impact to get free protogems.

MiHoYo’s work continues to be updated week after week to keep up to date and satisfy the millions of players who still enjoy Genshin Impact today. The last gachapon with a new incorporated character is called Ganyu, along with a legendary mission nicknamed “Sinae Unicornis”. It is not the only novelty that lands this week, since next January 16 we will be able to participate in a special event to get free protogems as a reward. Below we explain the keys to the event and, on the day it takes place, we will update the piece to tell you a series of tips to overcome it successfully. All of this and much more as part of our complete Genshin Impact guide.

Hypostasic Symphony event: date, times and details

Days: from Saturday 16 to Sunday January 31 (2021)

Hours: from 10 a.m. from the 16th until 3:59 a.m. on the 31st.

How to participate: have reached Adventure Rank 20 or higher.

How to get free protogems with the event

As explained by the official miHoYo website where we find the detailed event: “During the event, in the domains we will be able to challenge never-before-seen Pure Hypostasis to accumulate points. Once we accumulate a certain amount of points, we can obtain the exclusive design card of the event “Celebration – Hispostasis”, among other rewards. The first time we overcome the challenge, we will also be able to obtain Protogems and other rewards ”.