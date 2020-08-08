Get free F1 2018 on Steam for a limited time

Humble Bundle offers free F1 2018 for Steam until August 10 or while supplies last. Get your key before the promotion ends.

Humble Bundle offers the opportunity to get F1 2018 for free in its version for Steam. You can get hold of the official Formula 1 video game from two seasons ago simply by subscribing to its newsletter. Once you do, you will receive your code automatically through your email associated with your Humble Bundle account or from within the web.

Of course, the promotion is limited until August 10 or while supplies last. Once you have claimed your code, you will have 9 days to redeem it; after that time, it will expire. F1 2018 has the particularity of being the last Codemasters title to represent Fernando Alonso. His last season in Mclaren left us his face starring in the cover. At least until the 2021 edition, where it will return to competition with Renault.

It was also the first edition to bring with it the famous Halo, which would change the profiles of the cars forever. Regarding the trajectory mode, Codemasters paved the way for improvements compared to F1 2017. We still had the R&D tree, although in a way that allowed us to improve the performance of the team with a greater impact. We can’t forget Claire, the reporter who shaped our pilot profile when answering her questions.

In our analysis, F1 2018 earned a rating of 8.8 out of 10. We said it felt like “a new step towards the quest to achieve the ultimate simulator of the Formula 1 experience”. “Despite not having the same impact of novelties as in 2017, the renewed and unpublished aspects so far make it a safe bet for those who love this sport.” Codemasters launched F1 2020 last July, a true tribute to the figure of Michael Schumacher. You can read our conclusions here.



