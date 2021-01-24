Get followers on TikTok by sharing this code

TikTok is undoubtedly one of the most popular social networks of the moment, so much so, that last year 2020 it established itself as the most downloaded app in all of Europe, even above WhatsApp. Therefore, the short video social network has become a mass phenomenon to which all kinds of people come to watch videos or contribute their own content. As in Instagram, many companies have seen the opportunity to reach an agreement with the most popular followers to promote their products, services or brands and hence more and more users want to increase the number of followers.

Offering quality content allows you to gain more and more followers, however, it is also possible to follow a parallel strategy promoting our TikTok account. To do this, the app itself allows us to generate what is known as TikCode, which is nothing more than a kind of QR code specially designed to promote our account on the social network and that other people can easily follow us.

In this way, it is possible to generate said code and send it through other social networks or messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, to the more people the better to increase the number of followers of our account.

Steps to follow to generate the TikCode of your Tiktok profile

To do this, the first thing we have to do is create the TikCode of our account, something that we can easily do by following the steps that we show you below:

We open the TikTok app on our mobile phone.

We tap on the Yo icon that is shown in the lower right part of the screen.

Click on the menu icon, three dots, which appears in the upper right.

Among the menu options, we search and select TikCode.

This will show us the code of our account.

Click on Save QR code.

The TikCode will be automatically saved in the image gallery of our phone.

We go to the gallery and check that it has been saved correctly.