Get FIFA 21 for Xbox One and Series X / S at a discount

We detail how to get FIFA 21 in its different editions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X / S with a discount thanks to the Christmas sales.

One of the most prominent sports games of this year 2020 is FIFA 21, the new annual installment of the EA franchise. Currently we can enjoy it in its previous generation versions and in the next-gen versions thanks to a free update known as “Double Version” that allows us to enjoy both versions passing only once per box. Below we detail all the offers currently available in the Sony PS Store and the Microsoft Store to get FIFA 21 with a discount on both PS4 and PS5 as well as Xbox One and Series X / S on the occasion of the Christmas sales still available today.

All editions of FIFA 21 on PS4 and PS5 on sale

FIFA 21 sales on the PS Store until January 9, 2021:

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition for PS4 and PS5 for € 34.29 (instead of the usual € 69.99): Contains both versions of the game and special David Beckham digital items to wear in-game.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition for PS4 and PS5 for € 35.09 (instead of the usual € 89.99): Contains both versions of the game, special David Beckham digital items, 5 unique Gold packs, Local Talent in Career Mode, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, FUT Loan Player Choice and FUT Kits and art. stadium.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for € 44.99 (instead of the usual € 99.99): Contains both versions of the game, 10 unique gold packs (instead of the 5 in the Champions League) and all the aforementioned digital items.

All editions of FIFA 21 on Xbox One and Series X / S on sale

FIFA 21 sales in the Microsoft Store until January 3, 2021:

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S for € 34.99 (instead of the usual € 69.99): Contains both versions of the game and a David Beckham non-transferable FUT item. Get it as a VOLTA Breaker when playing FIFA 21 from December 15 to January 15, 2021.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S for € 35.99 (instead of the usual € 89.99): Contains both versions of the game, special David Beckham digital items, 5 unique Gold packs, Talent Home in Career Mode, Loan Item by Kylian Mbappé, Loan FUT Player Choice, and FUT Kits and Art. stadium.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S for € 44.99 (instead of the usual € 99.99): contains both versions of the game, 10 unique gold packs (instead of the 5 of the Champions League ) and all the digital items mentioned above.



