Get Civilization VI And 20 Other Games In The Saga For Less Than 15 Euros

Civilization VI: The 2K Games strategy saga is part of the new Humble Bundle promotion, more than 20 games. The strategy saga Sid Meier’s Civilization is the new protagonist of Humble Bundle. The store offers a pack with more than 20 items, including Civilization VI, the most recent installment in the series, as well as several of its downloadable content. For a price of 13.25 euros it is also possible to get hold of titles such as the full versions of Civilization III and Civilization IV, not to mention Sid Meier’s Colonization, Sid Meier’s Starships or Sid Merier’s Covert Action.

As usual in Humble Bundle different tiers are added. In this way, three video games are offered for only 1 euro. The 7-euro pack and the 11-euro pack add other products gradually, until reaching the value of 13.25 euros.

The 21 Sid Meier titles included in the pack

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Rise and Fall (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Vikings Scenario Pack (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Nubian Civilization & Scenario Pack (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Khmer & Indonesia Double Civilization & Scenario Pack (DLC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth – The Collection

Sid Meier’s Civilization V: The Complete Edition

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization III: Complete

Sid Meier’s Starships

Sid Meier’s Railroads!

Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies

Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol

Sid Meier’s Colonization (Classic)

Sid Meier’s Covert Action (Classic)

In addition to this bundle, Humble Bundle has a dedicated VR bundle and a bundle focused on products for the Epic Games Store.