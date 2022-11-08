Get CCleaner Professional for Just $1, for a Limited Time Only

For almost two decades, CCleaner has been a favorite application for users who want to quickly and easily give their PCs the feeling of a fresh installation when everything works clearly and smoothly. Just click on the health check function of the program, and after a quick scan you will see that all unnecessary files and trackers slow down the system. CCleaner can delete all these unnecessary files at the touch of a button, speeding up the PC.

As at home, the lack of periodic virtual cleaning of your PC can lead to the accumulation of garbage: temporary files, duplicates, software remnants, etc. Manually deleting all these redundant data to speed up the machine can be a difficult task, but CCleaner has been automating this process since 2004.

Over the next 4 weeks, you can get an annual subscription to the Professional version of the app and all its additional features for just $1, saving yourself $29.

Standard cleaning functions are available in the free version of CCleaner, but those who upgrade to the full version will get a lot of additional features that can further improve PC performance. For example, in the “Health Check” option, Pro users can see and disable running applications that slow down the loading time.

By taking advantage of the $1 Pro offer, you will also receive a CCleaner software upgrade tool that can enhance security by ensuring that applications (over 200 supported) are running in their latest versions.

You also get a driver update tool that scans for outdated drivers and can automatically update them all at the click of a button.

This feature has a library of over 25 million drivers and a “Portal Matching” technology that can search and find items even if the original manufacturers abandoned them. Since 70% of the BSODs are the result of problematic drivers, this is very convenient.

Another recent addition to CCleaner Professional is the Performance Optimizer. This feature scans the PC for all inactive programs that may consume resources and puts them into sleep mode when they are not in use, similar to how Android does with applications that are not activated often.

As soon as applications are needed, they are instantly turned on and then turned off again when they are no longer in use, which means there is no bypass of background actions or task Manager processes.

Changing the Windows registry can also be a daunting task, but over time it can become clogged with missing or damaged items when installing and removing software or updates.

CCleaner registry tool searches for missing shared DLLs and unused file extensions, giving users the ability to delete them and reduce the number of system crashes.

Please note that it is recommended to have a basic knowledge of what you are deleting, and also choose the option to make a backup of the registry first.

You can download the free version of CCleaner to familiarize yourself with many of the Pro features, since it is also a kind of trial version — a performance optimizer, software and driver updates, real-time monitoring, registry cleaning, priority support and everything else. the top tools are unlocked after the update.

A 12-month Pro subscription usually costs $29.95, but you can get it for just $1 for a limited time, this is a special offer for TechSpot readers only.