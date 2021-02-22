Get a free PS5 with ‘La Porra de AS’

Win a PlayStation 5 by participating in our cheer during the next four days of LaLiga. Every time you get it right you will get three points.

Do you want a totally free PS5? From Diario AS we have one for a lucky person with the ability to predict soccer results; as if it were a pool. Welcome to La Porra de AS, a contest where you can get a PlayStation 5. We explain everything below, since the first 5 classified have a guaranteed prize.

What is ‘La Porra de AS’? Rules and conditions

Participate in ‘La Porra de AS’ for the next 4 LaLiga games (25, 26, 27 and 28) to be at the top of the ranking. With each correct result – each time you hit the result of a LaLiga match – you will add 3 points to your participation, so that you will climb places in the general classification.

The top 5 classifieds (once LaLiga 2020/21 matchday 28 ends) will have a guaranteed prize. The deadline to participate in the contest begins on February 22 at 9:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and ends on March 19 at 8:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

It should be noted that, if it is the first time you participate, you must check your email (including the spam folder) to validate your participation in the contest; otherwise, your participation will not be registered and will be lost. Also, you can only participate once per day, think carefully about your chosen result!

Participation in each day will open a few minutes after the end of the last game of the previous day, while it will close 30 minutes before the start of the first game of the day in the making. During the celebration of a day it will not be possible to participate, therefore, we will only be able to consult the ranking or register.

To learn about aspects related to participation requirements and conditions, consult the Legal Bases of the ‘La Porra de AS’ contest through this link.

How can I see the ranking of ‘La Porra de AS’?

Once you go to participate, you have to choose an “alias” (includes both letters and numbers) so that you can identify yourself among all the participants within the ranking. You can access the ranking from the “Ranking ⭐” tab located at the top of the game, where the first 200 participants will be shown. The classification will be updated minutes after the end of the last match of the day.