Get 30 Free games with the Amazon Prime Free Trial on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals are in effect and gamers are excited as many games and gaming equipment are on sale during these two days during the discount. Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these discounts today and tomorrow and purchase some of their favorite games at very low prices.

Some offers, however, are even better than discounts. Prime Day offers many different privileges and exclusive opportunities for Amazon Prime subscription holders. One of these offers is a pleasure for the gamer: free games.

Check out our list of the best deals for gamers on Prime Day!

30 free games are available for download to all Amazon Prime subscribers during the Prime Day event. Fans can be excited about games like Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Grid Legends, Metal Slug 2, Samurai Shodown 2 and many others. And one of the biggest advantages of this group is the inclusion of the PC version of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

10 Second Ninja X 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure Addling Adventures Bang Bang Racing Clouds & Sheep 2 Death Squared Fatal Fury Special Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Gone Viral Grid Legends Hue Manual Samuel Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Metal Slug 2 Metal Unit Need for Speed Heat Pumped BMX Pro Puzzle of the Year Rain Travel the World Samurai Shodown 2 Serial Cleaner Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Rogue Jedi Star Wars Knight-Jedi: Jedi Academy Star Wars Republic Commando Crow’s Eye Detective Dark Side Detective Dark Side: Groping in the Dark King of Fighters 2000 King of Fighters 2002 Metronomicon: Kill the Dance Floor

Prime Day only lasts for two days, on July 12 and 13, so players should remember to go to the Prime Day sales and take advantage of discounts as soon as possible while available, and be sure to download all 30 games for free.