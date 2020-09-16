Get 10 Euro free from the Epic Games Store

Rocket League as free to play involves a grouping of accounts when registering, but with advantages for the first to download it.

Rocket League will become a free video game (free to play) around the world starting this September 23 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, where it can be downloaded exclusively at the Epic Games Store. Those who get the title of Psyonix during the first month will get a gift of 10 euros to spend in that store.

Promotion: 10 euros free for Epic Games Store for a limited time

The promotion is very clear: from this September 23 to October 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (CEST), all users with an Epic Games account who download Rocket League from the Epic Games Store will receive, in addition to the game free, an Epic coupon valued at 10 euros that we can use to get other titles and accessories that have a minimum price of 14.99 euros.

In addition, from this September 23, two new item packs will be inaugurated in the new store: Endo Starter Pack (Includes 500 credits, the Endo, the gray Gaiden wheel, the Neothermal accelerator and the Friction trail) and the Jäger Pack (Includes 1000 credits, Titanium White Jäger 619, Titanium White Toon Goal Explosion, and Titanium White Apparatus Wheel. Purchase valid with your Epic coupon!). All the information on these batches is broken down in the source attached to the foot of the news.



