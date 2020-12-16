Germany among record deaths due to COVID-19

As of December 16, Germany resumes its confinement due to the fact that in the last 24 hours it registered a record number of deaths from COVID-19

Somagnews reports on the new confinement, in partial mode, in which Germany will plunge and which is expected to last longer than expected due to the worrying spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, a coronavirus that causes Covid-19, which caused a record level of death in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Germany recorded the death of 952 people due to COVID-19 and 27,728 new coronavirus infections were registered, according to the Robert Koch institute for health surveillance.

The number of infections is close to almost 30 thousand cases last Friday. The previous record of deaths in a single day was registered on Friday, December 11 with almost 600 deaths from Covid-19.

ICU in Germany is almost saturated

Another concern that Germany has is the occupancy capacity in intensive care services, which at the moment is around 83% of resuscitation beds in German clinics are occupied, said the German Federation of Intensive Medicine ( Divi).

In Berlin, the capital, the occupancy rate of the services receiving the most serious cases of Covid-19 already exceeds 88 percent. There Angela Mekel said “I hope that the purchases on Monday and Tuesday do not penalize us” as people rushed to do their Christmas shopping before the stores closed.

“The curve [of infections] is very bad,” warned the chancellor.

In Germany there are almost 5,000 beds available, compared with 9,000 in mid-October.

COVID-19 in Europe

In the United Kingdom, London’s pubs, restaurants and hotels will have to close for the third time this year, Denmark applies a semi-confinement throughout the country and the Netherlands decreed a five-week closure from Tuesday.

While in France bars, restaurants and cultural venues have been closed since the end of October and a curfew is now expected to be applied between 20:00 and 06:00.

In Germany the current situation contrasts with the first wave of the pandemic in spring, which the country managed well. Therefore, the confinement will be applied with the closure of schools and non-essential businesses.

Until at least January 10, the authorities want to apply the principle of ‘stay at home’ throughout the country, according to the text of the resolution adopted on Sunday after a crisis meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the 16 regional states.

As for Christmas, social contacts will be restricted from December 24 to 26 and meetings will only be authorized between very close relatives.

Each of these measures are arranged in order to prevent the hospital system from collapsing to the point of running out of beds to receive more severe COVID-19 patients.



