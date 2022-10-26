Gerard Butler’s Airplane Trailer Pairs Him With Michael Walter from Evil To Kick Some Serious Ass

Could Butler and Colter become an action team that we didn’t even know about?

As we approach the end of the release of new films in 2022, it’s time to think about what awaits us in the coming year. In particular, the winter season is approaching, when wild experiments intersect with candidates for awards, and anything can happen. This is the best time for the new movie “Airplane” to combine action movie star Gerard Butler with “Evil” star Mike Coulter in the name of kicking ass.

This is exactly what we took a look at recently, thanks to the fact that Lionsgate has released the first trailer for a potential blockbuster directed by Jean-Francois Richet. The story of the plane is simple, but effective: after a lightning strike, Captain Brody Torrance (Gerard Butler) is forced to make an emergency landing, and he will have to team up with Louis Gaspard (Mike Coulter), a prisoner he is transporting, to save his passengers. from the violent rebels.

Sounds like a standard beatdown festival dedicated to Butler, right? Well, it looks like you would have made a mistake in the case of the Plan, since Captain Torrance is the forced hero of this journey. This means not only that Gerard Butler is flexing more of his dramatic muscles in this movie, but Mike Coulter is flexing his fighting muscles (and real muscles), helping him save the day.

Oh, it’s a really sweet Christmas for Colter’s fans, as he looks just amazing with a sledgehammer in his hands. Check it out for yourself below, as this moment is too cool not to share a screenshot:

Mike Coulter angrily swings a sledgehammer at Plane.

Naturally, soon Gerard Butler begins to behave like the hero we have seen in such films as the Mike Banning series, the continuation of which will be continued in another sequel to The Fall of Olympus. However, as we’ve seen in other recent Butler films, such as the apocalyptic family drama Greenland, the Scottish actor has stretched his persona, including roles that don’t amount to breaking someone’s face.

If “Airplane” is successful enough at the box office, another franchise may be born from a film starring Gerard Butler. Although, looking at the action that we’ve already been shown, this series may actually be better than Mike Coulter’s Louie. Of course, there’s always the option of leaving Coulter and Butler together for another trip. That would be ideal, because there aren’t enough action movies on the market these days to create memorable hero pairs.

At the moment, all these thoughts seem like a crane in the sky, as Plane will “soon” make its last descent in cinemas. Currently, there is no specific release date in the release schedule of new films for 2023, but some sources link the film to the debut on January 27, 2023. Be sure to keep an eye on the official confirmation at some point in the future. In addition, fans of Mike Colter can see him in “Evil”, as all three seasons are currently being broadcast for those who have a Paramount+ subscription.