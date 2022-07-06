Gerard Butler, horror films, rating

Here are all the horror films in which Gerard Butler starred, from the worst to the best. Before taking up acting, Butler planned to become a lawyer, but soon realized that this was not his passion. Instead, he decided to pursue acting and in the late 90s got small roles in such Bond adventures as “Tomorrow will Never Die” and “One More Kiss”. After moving to Los Angeles, his career prospects took off quickly when he got the lead role of Dracula in 2000, which was followed by supporting roles in such blockbusters as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life” and “The Power of Fire” with Christian Bale. .

Of course, his star role was King Leonidas in Zack Snyder’s epic comic 300 Spartans. Butler turned out to be the perfect actor for a flamboyant action hero, and he followed up with other hits like “Law—Abiding Citizen”—which has a great pivotal ending-and “Rock and Roll.” . In recent years, Butler has become a kind of model in the action genre, thanks to the success of his franchise Has Fallen or Den Of Thieves.

He also received excellent reviews for his work in the disaster film Greenland in 2020. There are not many Gerard Butler horror films, but at least they are all unique in their own way.

3. Dracula 2000

There are no more “2000s” horror films than “Dracula 2000”, which will be a concentrated dose of nostalgia for some and outdated torture for others. This film was one of Butler’s first big breakthroughs, but although he is always charismatic, there is no threat in his view of the character. In fact, despite being called a horror movie, there is little suspense or fear in Dracula 2000. It really enhances a strong supporting cast, including Christopher Plummer as Van Helsing, Star Trek: Geri Ryan from Star Trek and Johnny Lee Miller, as well as a truly intriguing backstory. for Dracula himself, but despite some inventive ideas, he is let down by fake dialogues, flashy editing and a bizarre lack of energy.

2. Tales of the Mummy (1998)

Director Russell Mulcahy is behind gems like Razorback and Highlander, but he’s also shot some real losers. Unfortunately, Tales Of The Mummy is one of them, but it is not without its merits. It boasts another strong cast, including Jason Scott Lee, Sean Pertwee and Christopher Lee, with the film marking one of Butler’s first screen roles as the ill-fated archaeologist. “Tales of the Mummy” also has a strong opening sequence, but as soon as it is transferred to London, it becomes a gloomy, dreary mixture of a detective story and a monster movie. While the opening is worth watching, the rest is intended exclusively for the finalists of the film “The Mummy”.

1. The Keepers: Stories about a Black Cargo Ship (2009)

The most unique entry in Gerard Butler’s horror film rankings is Tales Of The Black Freighter, an animated spin-off of Snyder’s The Guardians. It was originally written as a live-action segment intended for the film itself, but because it was prohibitively expensive, it was adapted as a short anime film instead. In this 25-minute film, Butler voices a shipwrecked captain who stitches together a life raft made up of his crew’s bodies and tells the story of how he goes crazy chasing a titled pirate ship. Tales Of The Black Freighter is a bloody, dark story with Butler’s great vocals, and while it’s ultimately a metaphor for the story of The Guardians, it’s worthy of a separate walk in itself.