Geralt gets extremely detailed statue of almost 1 meter

Have you thought about having your own Geralt of Rivia as an ornament in the room? Well, the new statue of the protagonist of The Witcher 3 can turn that wish into reality. Prime 1 Studio recently announced the luxury piece for its future collectors.

According to the company, the statue has 1/3 scale in size (with 88 centimeters), so you can imagine how huge it is. Except that’s not the only thing that stands out about the wizard-inspired model.

If you want to have the statue at home, you will need to pay no less than US $ 1449.00 (approximately R $ 7660.00). Only considering the size, details and quality of the finish, it is quite understandable that this is such an expensive item. After all, it is even possible to change Geralt’s face for other reactions or visuals.

The good news is that whoever makes the pre-sale purchase gets a discount and needs to pay “only” US $ 1299. We agree that it is still a fortune for us Brazilians, but we can still admire the piece from afar.



