Georgia reaffirms defeat despite pressure

The state of Georgia once again certified the victory of the president-elect of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, against the outgoing, Republican Donald Trump, in another setback for the president who maintains his complaints, without evidence, of “fraud ”Electoral.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger today recertified the results of the presidential elections on November 3. The recertification came after a manual count and a formal count requested by the Trump campaign, ”the state said in a statement.

“Both counts supported the original result of the contest,” the note added.

“We have legally counted the ballots already three times and the results remain unchanged,” Raffensperger remarked, referring to the election night scrutiny, an additional manual count given the tightness of the result and the last one, carried out at the request of the Trump campaign .

Biden was the first Democrat to win in southern Georgia, traditionally Republican, since Bill Clinton did it in 1992 (1993-2001).

Trump so far has not acknowledged his defeat in the elections, claiming, without evidence, that there was electoral fraud, especially in the vote by mail, which was fundamental due to the pandemic, and has presented several lawsuits in key states, which in most of them have been dismissed by the courts.

This weekend, on his first post-election trip, Trump once again insisted on his “victory” at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia.

According to the latest official data, the Democrat won 306 delegates in the Electoral College while Trump was left with 232 delegates, who will meet on December 14 to formalize the status of Biden’s president-elect.

The inauguration ceremony of the future US president will take place in Washington on January 20.



