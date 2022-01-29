George R.R. Martin’s Role In The Development Of Elden Ring

Elden Ring: Miyazaki tells how the creator of Game of Thrones has been key in building the world and lore prior to the events of the title. We enter the decisive moment. It is less than a month before Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, finally goes on sale. The new installment of From Software, creators of the Dark Souls saga, is just around the corner, but we continue digging to find more details and surprises about the title. As if it were one of his cryptic deliveries, in which each minimal line of text or NPC in a Miyazaki game hides more than we know or what we need to finish, the interviews and public statements of the Creative Director of Elden Ring are used to build the entire stage prior to the one we are going to meet. And a question that keeps haunting us is: what did George RR Martin do in Elden Ring? There is already an answer to that.

In the exclusive interview of the magazine Edge number 367 with Miyazaki, he does an extensive review of everything that can be said about the game, and an interesting part is precisely how he met the creator of Game of Thrones and what he brought to Elden Ring. “I have good memories of my talks with Martin, I knew the Dark Souls series and I was aware of what it involved and what they were, and that made me happy,” says Miyazaki, who adds: “After talking to him I immediately knew about his skills and passion for the fantasy genre and for games, there is a certain generational distance between the two and that made me fear for conversations, but after a while it was like talking to an old friend.

From Software wanted Martin for the foundation of the Elden Ring universe

Miyazaki says that he traveled to the United States several times to speak with Martin. The relationship, says the creative, was one of respect and was transmitted through the work that one and the other had done. And the starting point was that From Software did not want “him to write the story or the texts in-game, because we felt that it could limit his creativity, and if we limited him, we would also limit the inspirations that we could draw from him” . Therefore, George RR Martin was wanted to participate in the founding myth of the game, the “historical elements of the game, something that happened long before the events of the game; in this idea, he could have much more creative flexibility and offer us something without restrictions”.