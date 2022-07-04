George R. R. Martin reviews “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

George R. R. Martin shares his review of the film directed by Sam Raimi “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”. As the 29th project of the Marvel cinematic universe, “The Multiverse of Madness” has earned more than $800 million worldwide since its release in May, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2022 after “Best Shooter: Maverick.” In the film, the director of “The Sinister Dead” and “Spider-Man” Raimi made a grand return to the comic book genre against the backdrop of the ever-evolving multiverse Phase 4. The stellar cast of Multiverse of Madness includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sochitl Gomez in her MCU debut.

Martin is best known for his series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, which were adapted for the mega-popular HBO series Game of Thrones. In addition to his work in Westeros, Martin participated in the creation of the anthology series Wild Cards, which Marvel adapted into a comic book series, and recently participated in the creation of the world for the video game Elden Ring from FromSoftware. In short, Martin is a world–famous fan of everything related to fantasy and superheroes, and this especially applies to the character Dr. Strange.

In a recent blog post from Martin, the writer took a moment to talk about the multiverse of Raimi’s madness. Telling that he was lagging behind in cinema throughout the pandemic (even in his cinema in Santa Fe, New Mexico), Martin said that a few days ago in Paris he saw the last Disney/Marvel Studios movie. Suffice it to say that the author highly appreciated “Doctor Strange 2”. Read his full review below:

Sam Raimi has always been one of my favorite directors. And Doctor Strange has always been one of my favorite Marvel characters. And this version of Doctor Strange, slipping through portals into surreal dimensions full of floating things and alternate realities, was the Doctor I fell in love with when the world was young (like me). They even gave us CLEA! I love Clea!

Watching this movie brought back cherished memories of the day I visited the world’s first comic strip in 1964 in Greenwich Village. I was fifteen years old. The whole scam took place in one small room in some kind of union hall, where along one wall merchants were selling old comics out of cardboard boxes, and speakers stood on the podium in front. The amazing Flo Steinberg appeared… and Steve Ditko. It may have been the only comic he ever attended… but I managed to talk to him and tell him how much I love his art. Especially Dr. Strange. Ditko was reserved, maybe a little shy, but good-natured enough. He told me that Dr. Strange was also his favorite. Yes, even more than Spider-Man.

In my not very humble opinion, he is still one of the best comic artists who have ever picked up a pencil.

Anyway… the MULTIVERSE woke up a sleeping Marvel fan in me, and it was a joy.

So says a former member of the Marching Society of Merry Marvel.

“The Multiverse of Madness” has been widely acclaimed since its release in part because of its horror and camp elements, as well as because it is the quintessence of Raimi, which writer Michael Waldron (Loki) had in mind when he wrote a script matching Raimi’s style. Martin shares this sense of praise for one of his “favorite” directors of all time and especially noted the multifaceted elements of the film allowed by the introduction of America Chavez into the MCU. Interestingly, Martin specifically mentioned the “Multiverse of Madness” scene in the middle of the credits, in which Clea (Charlize Theron) was introduced. While many viewers were somewhat shocked and/or confused that Clea was introduced as a lesser—known Marvel character, a longtime Marvel comics fan like Martin was clearly thrilled to see her come to life live-talking to her “fan.” status.

Of course, it’s nice to hear how Martin, the creator of such a beloved and iconic fantasy world, praised Raimi’s first MCU entry. The author is a devoted Marvel fan who knows comics well and deeply loves their stories and characters. Fortunately for Martin, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” definitely prepared Cumberbatch’s main sorcerer for future films, and the MCU for even more chaos in the multiverse. Given Clea’s unexpected appearance at the end of the film, Scarlet Witch is by no means the last villain Doctor Strange will face, and perhaps Raimi will return to direct the next part of his horror-filled adventures, to the delight of both Martin and audiences everywhere.