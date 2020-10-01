George R.R. Martin Favorite Scene in the Series

The author of the Game of Thrones books, George R.R. Martin revealed his favorite scene in the series, which continued for 8 seasons. Martin said that the scene in question was not what he wanted in the first season due to lack of budget.

Game of Thrones, one of the most talked about productions in the period it was published, continues to be spoken even after 1.5 years since its final. The author of the books based on the famous series, George R.R. Martin revealed his dislikes scene in the series brought to life by HBO.

George R.R. Martin loves and praises many scenes in HBO’s Game of Thrones, but of course he occasionally criticizes them. In his statement, Martin said that his least favorite scene was in the first season. In the first season published in 2011, Martin thinks that the series, which was shot with a very high budget ($ 6 million per episode) compared to that period, still did not have a large budget to stage the fantastic vision of the books, therefore the scene in which King Robert went hunting and lost his life after being wounded. thinks insufficient.

“The place where we’re really bad on a budget has been my least favorite scene in the whole show for all eight seasons: the scene where King Robert goes hunting,” says Martin. “On the stage, there are four men walking in the forest with spears. In the books, Robert goes hunting, we hear that he was drowned by a boar, they bring him back and he dies. That’s why I’ve never done a “hunting scene”. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. It should have been 100 people. There were large tents, dogs and horns were blown. A king hunts like this! He would not walk in the forest with a spear in the hands of 3 friends hoping to meet a wild boar. At this point we could not afford horses, dogs or pergolas. ” continued in the form.

George R.R. A snippet of the scene Martin mentioned:

What Martin means after this statement is much more clear. An admirer of medieval history, R.R. Martin takes many details from this period in his Game of Thrones book series. HBO set a much more generous budget for the later seasons of Game of Thrones, but there were also some budget cuts in the Battle of the Blackwater in Season 2. No matter how the series makes its finale, it has given wonderful stories to millions of people around the world from the first to the last episode. As countless theories emerged, collective Game of Thrones viewing parties were held in many venues.



