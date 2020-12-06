George O’Malley’s confession that shocked his fans

ABC featured fans of the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, the seventeenth installment of Grey’s Anatomy, which kept viewers in high suspense for several months.

Meredith and George O’Malley meet in Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4

When Grey’s Anatomy returned to the screens, all fans were shocked at the end of the second episode because they did not expect the return of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, who appeared supernaturally during his wife Meredith’s dream.

And not satisfied with that, at the end of episode 3 of the current season of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC released the promotional teaser for the fourth episode, revealing that someone from Meredith’s past would return to the drama to meet her again.

The biggest surprise was when the long-awaited episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired this week, featuring for the first time since season 5, George O’Malley (T. R. Knight), Meredith’s staunch friend, during the beach dream.

The medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, since its 17th season began, has not stopped playing with the emotions of the regular viewers, causing extraordinary sensations that achieved the manifestation of the fans on social networks.

This is how a Grey’s Anatomy fan was shocked by the return of George O’Malley

Seeing George O'Malley on #GreysAnatomy in 2020 is absolutely unreal pic.twitter.com/B3DFniQ2kL — Grogu's mom (@KhadidjaGaniou) December 4, 2020

Following George O’Malley’s appearance in the fourth episode, some Grey’s Anatomy fans exploded with joy and others began to cry. Thus they expressed themselves:

“All of you, this is George O’Malley !!! I missed you so much my baby George”

“I literally screamed ‘this is George, this is George’ without even realizing that I was talking like Meredith when she found out he was dead.”

See George O’Malley in Meredith’s COVID dream. I’m not crying, you are the one crying. ”

“My baby George. I’ve never been happier! ”

“Seeing George O’Malley on #GreysAnatomy in 2020 is absolutely unreal.”

The reunion between Meredith and George on Grey’s Anatomy was full of emotion and resulted in a very pleasant exchange between the two friends. One particularly shocking scene and made viewers cry: the one in which George confesses to Meredith that she is taking care of her children from there.

“When George said that he sometimes visited Meredith and her children, I fell in love.”



