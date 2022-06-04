George Miller Highlights the Key Difference between Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road

With all the new shows and movies coming out of superheroes, Star Wars and other equally bombastic areas of the entertainment world, no one will be accused of not remembering that there is a proper prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. . But don’t worry. Director George Miller has not forgotten about Furiosa and is ready to shed a little more light on it.

No matter how deep and well-received the film “Mad Max: Fury Road” may be with both viewers and critics, it’s easy to forget that the action of the entire film took place within a very short period of time. In the end, it was a very closed story, even if it had far-reaching consequences for the participants. But there’s always more to it, so fans will probably get a real kick out of it when his prequel, Furiosa, finally comes out. But what exactly will the new film entail?

According to Miller, it will be even bigger than Fury Road, and not just because Furiosa is the biggest movie ever made in Australia. In a conversation with Deadline about his long desire to embody “Furiosa”, as well as about his other upcoming film “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, the famous director spoke about the time frame of the long-awaited prequel. “All I can say about my excitement about it is that it’s definitely exciting,” Miller exclaimed of his passion for the project, “because while it’s definitely that ‘Fury Road’ world, it also has a lot of differences that we ‘Fury Road’ lasted three two days and two nights, and this one is more than 15 years old. So it’s a saga.”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” impressed the audience with its visual style and incredible practical effects, as well as the performance of the main cast, especially Charlize Theron in the role of Emperor Furiosa. The character became so beloved that it was almost a foregone conclusion that she would get her own movie. But since it’s a prequel, they had to recast the role, eventually landing on the star of the “Royal Gambit” Anya Taylor-Joy. Given that it’s now confirmed that Furiosa will be happening in 15 years, it makes sense that they should get a younger star, even if some might argue that Theron’s digital rejuvenation would be a better choice.

That was all Miller wanted to say about Furiosa. When asked how his progress was progressing, he simply replied: “I’ll tell you how things are going when I’m done, but it was a great start.” This makes sense, especially when you consider how long Furiosa has been in production, even facing a delay until 2024. But “Fury Road” also had to wait a long time, and this film still remains one of the most popular action movies. the last decades.

So, although it’s still a long time to wait before Furiosa finally sees the light, fans should be calm, knowing that time is not wasted. Miller is still holding out, and now knowing that the action will take place within 15 years should allow some assumptions to be made. We hope that waiting will only make the heart fall in love with each other.

“Furiosa” will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.