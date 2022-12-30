Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin says HBO has “postponed” a number of future spin-offs of the series.

After the hugely popular show ended in 2019, a huge number of spin-offs were launched into development, and only one — “House of the Dragon” — has aired so far.

In a new blog post published this week (December 28) on his website, Martin said that structural changes in the streaming service HBO Max have affected the development of a number of planned spin-offs, and although some of them are “shelved”, they are “not dead” according to the author.

“Some of the [projects] are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” Martin wrote. “None have received the green light yet, although we hope… maybe soon.

“A couple were put on the shelf, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as putting it on the shelf. All the changes in HBO Max have certainly affected us.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has put together 15 possible prequel concepts based on Martin’s collective work, and “Blood Moon,” a spinoff set in the age of heroes, was canceled in 2019 after a pilot project.

More recently, a series of Jon Snow sequels has been announced, and series based on Dunk And Egg, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships are in the early stages of development. There are also three animated shows in development, including The Golden Empire, which takes place in the country of Yi Ti.

Other ideas include Brian Helgeland’s story about the Dornish warrior queen Nymeria (Secrets of Los Angeles) and Aegon’s conquest of Westeros, where he was depicted as a “drunken cad”, written by Rand Ravich and Farah Shariat (The Astronaut’s Wife).

One concept that “didn’t get very far” is described as a “superhero team” series around the legendary seven gods of Westeros that followed the adventures of a father, a blacksmith, a warrior, etc. before they were worshipped as gods.

HBO recently explained why they decided to cancel “Blood Moon” after filming the pilot, which reportedly cost between $30 million and $35 million (£29 million).

Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO, said: “It wasn’t unsightly, terrible or anything like that. It was very well made and looked unusual. But it didn’t get me to the same place as the original series.”

