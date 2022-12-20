George Martin Explains Why He Hates Dragons in Many Other Shows

Dragons have always looked amazing in the Game of Thrones universe. They were incredibly good in the original show more than a decade ago, and somehow they got significantly better in “House of the Dragon.” It’s a testament to all the brilliant and talented designers working on the show, and according to George R.R. Martin, it’s also a testament to how they should look.

The beloved author gave an interview that is included in the special materials of the House Of The Dragon 4K/Blu-ray release (which will be released on December 20), and in it he blew up how terrible dragons look in many other shows. According to him, many shows do not take into account the practicality of things like “air dynamics”, and the result is “big fat things” that look terrible. Here is part of his quote…

You see some of these dragons in some of these shows, and they have little wings, and they’re big, fat. They will never get off the ground. The air dynamics just don’t work. They should have very large wings and a relatively slender serpentine body, a long tail, and a long neck. They look more like pterodactyl dinosaurs.

There are some differences between the dragons in Game of Thrones, but if I was going to level some minor criticism, I could say that the three we were given look pretty similar. Yes, there are some details that distinguish them from each other, but even superfanates may find it difficult to distinguish them from a distance.

However, this does not apply to the fire-breathers in the “House of the Dragon“. The character designs are very different, and many of them are starting to develop their own personalities. According to showrunner/director Miguel Sapochnik, this was done intentionally, and this is what the author George R. R. Martin, who is actively involved in the creation of the new show, wanted. Here’s what Sapochnik said in the short film “Return to the Seven Kingdoms” about the release of a home video…

George really wanted the dragons to be recognizable from afar as unique and individual characters.

Mission accomplished. The Dragons, which were already a strong point of the original series, have been improved exponentially, and it really adds to the dynamic of the show. It’s not just about how many dragons a particular family can have. A lot depends on what kind of dragons these particular families have, like human characters, they have their strengths and weaknesses.

More broadly, the first season of “House of the Dragon” met and exceeded many of my expectations. Any lingering concerns I might have had about how the original show ended have been put aside, and I’m fully prepared for these charming new characters, both humans and dragons. This is a huge merit of all participants. The show is being extended and will return in 2024, and we already know a lot of information about season 2 of “House of the Dragon”. In the meantime, you can pick up a copy of the first season (opens in new tab), which is now available.