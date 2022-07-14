George Lucas told the story of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Show in 1981

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The main component of the Ben Kenobi story in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was described in detail by George Lucas himself in 1981. While working on Return of the Jedi, Lucas also thought about the backstories of Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Padme and Emperor Palpatine, which he later portrayed in detail in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Although Lucas’ original plan doesn’t quite align with Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith, it provides information about Ben Kenobi’s mindset and internal conflict in the Kenobi series.

At the 1981 historical conference dedicated to the Return of the Jedi, Lucas detailed his thoughts on the fall of Anakin Skywalker, his corrupting relationship with Palpatine and the possible death of Padme, as a result of which Luke and Leia were left in the care of the Lars family and the royal family. The house of Alderaan respectively. While most of Lucas’ plan came to fruition in Revenge of the Sith, some key details were changed, such as Anakin’s corruption by the dark side (which happened much less gradually in the film), his severe injuries on Mustafar and the corresponding age. Luke and Leia when Padme dies.

However, Lucas’ backstory also clearly points to Obi-Wan’s extreme guilt over his alleged failure to train Anakin Skywalker and his sense of responsibility for the nightmarish fascist dystopia that oppresses the Star Wars galaxy. This is important for his characterization in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, in which the once legendary Jedi is portrayed as having fallen into guilt-induced despair, weakening his connection with the Force. The series about Kenobi aggravates Ben’s guilt when he finds out that his spoiled former student is still alive, and forces him to confront Darth Vader twice in battle. Ben comes to terms with his supposed mistakes and the horrors inflicted on the Galaxy by Darth Vader at the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi episode, where he admits that the good man he once knew is dead (figuratively speaking), which allows him to resume his life. missions on Tatooine with new confidence.

How Obi-Wan Kenobi Justifies George Lucas’ Vision

In the sequel to Star Wars Legend, Obi-Wan never encountered Darth Vader between Revenge of the Sith and New Hope, but he learned that his former student survived their duel on Mustafar, becoming a hermit on Tatooine. For some viewers, the canonical version of the Obi-Wan arch may be better, as it allows Kenobi to sort out his guilt and admit that Anakin Skywalker is no more (from a certain point of view) in a spectacular way, with Kenobi and Vader’s conversation in the series finale reinforces the thinking of the first “Return of the Jedi”. Both iterations of Obi-Wan’s story coincide with Lucas’ vision in different ways: in the first, Kenobi remains steadfast in his mission to protect Luke and comes to terms with his guilt on his own, while in the second, his despair becomes clear enough to intervene. with his ultimate mission.

Lucas’ 1981 plan also highlights the strong friendship between Kenobi and Bail Organa (who is called the “King of Alderaan”). While Obi-Wan and Bale have few adventures together outside of Revenge of the Sith, the Obi-Wan series shows a deep level of trust between them, who share the goal of overthrowing the Galactic Empire and protecting the children of Anakin and Padme. This, as well as Ben’s sense of guilt for the fall of Anakin Skywalker, was also outlined by George Lucas in 1981 and again shown in great detail in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

