George Clooney’s Ex Says People Still Ask What Their Sex Life Was Like Years Later

Former sexiest man alive George Clooney dated many famous names before settling down with his wife Amal Clooney (nee Alamuddin) in 2014. One of the women he dated before Amal Clooney was Lisa Snowden, a model he met in the early 2000s. and has been attached to on and off for a five-year period. Apparently, when a person meets a celebrity like Clooney, he has one question over and over again: people dare to ask what sex was like.

Lisa Snowden recently gave an interview for a series about the culture of the nineties. At that time, the model was a role model in a sea of cover bums. She originally caught George Clooney’s attention when they were filming a martini commercial together (years before Clooney started playing tequila) back in 2000, and the two have been linked for years, although they no longer keep in touch. Now, speaking to The Sun, the model revealed that people still ask her what sex with George Clooney was like many years ago. Her standard answer?

I never say. Sometimes it seems to me that on my tombstone it will be written: “George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon.”

Despite the fact that people are still curious about her relationship with the star of “Ocean’s 11 Friends” and “Batman and Robin,” Snowden also told the publication that she has fond memories of the time spent under the Hollywood name. They have attended some major events together, including the premiere of Ocean’s 12 Friends in Los Angeles at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in 2004.

Snowdon said about the relationship years after the martini advertisement marked the beginning of their romance:

George was charming, a really nice person, he had a lot of fun and we had a great time. It was pretty wild.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Snowdon wasn’t the only famous name George Clooney was attached to. Clooney also dated Renee Zellweger, Kelly Preston, Elisabetta Canalis, Frances Fisher, Stacy Keibler and reality star Sarah Larson, as well as other famous names with whom he was allegedly associated by the press.

Snowdon had quite a few famous exes. In addition to Clooney, she also dated CSI star Gary Durdan, model Paul Scalfor and TV presenter of the British show Got Talent David Walliams. She has been engaged to her partner George Smart since 2017 and is currently working on various television projects, including reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars and I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here.”

Clooney, of course, is returning to the romcom on the big screen with the movie “Ticket to Heaven” with Julia Roberts this year. He and Amal Clooney have been married since 2014, and in 2017 Clooney had twins.