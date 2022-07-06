George Clooney’s Batman & Robin’s Nipple Suit Up for Auction for $40,000

The infamous George Clooney costume with nipples from the movie “Batman and Robin” put up for auction with an initial price of $40,000 for a piece of movie history. Tim Burton first introduced Batman to the big screen with his 1989 film Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns, before he handed over the reins to Joel Schumacher in 1995’s Batman Forever. Although the Gothic director remained on board as a producer, Schumacher’s attitude to D.C. property was very different from Burton’s, the former drawing inspiration from Dick Sprang comics and 1960s television series.

Released in 1997, Schumacher’s Batman and Robin was the first film in the series to be shot without Burton’s participation. The film stars Clooney, who donned a Batsuit suit with pronounced plastic nipples and teamed up with Chris O’Donnell’s Robin to prevent Arnold Schwarzenegger’s farcical Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy from taking over the world. “Batman and Robin” also marked the first appearance of Batgirl in live action, played by Alicia Silverstone from “Clueless”, who helps the main characters in their fight against two villains. The film disappointed at the box office, was criticized by critics and is now often among the worst films ever made. The nipples sculpted on Clooney’s bat costume are one of the most memorable and defamatory images in the film.

Now, 25 years after the release of the Batman and Robin movie, Clooney’s infamous nipple costume is up for auction with an initial price of $40,000. According to information provided by Variety, the auction will be part of Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this month from July 22 to 23. In a statement, Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auction House, said Clooney’s nipple costume is “the most famous – and infamous — Batman costume ever created,” hence the high asking price.

Clooney’s nipple costume isn’t the only famous Batman prop up for auction later this month. Jack Nicholson’s famous purple Joker costume from Burton’s original Batman will also be on sale at a starting price set at a whopping $65,000, as well as the Riddler’s cane that Jim Carrey used in Batman Forever, at a slightly more modest price of $8,000. Despite the fact that it is not the most expensive thing put up for auction, Clooney’s bat costume will probably become the most valuable prop that prospectors will try to get because of its infamous place in the history of cinema.

“Batman and Robin” has been released in theaters for 25 years, and it was followed by several successful iterations of Batman by Christopher Nolan and Matt Reeves, but Clooney’s Batman costume is still often the subject of heated debate. Just last month, Burton criticized Warner Bros. for approving a nipple suit. But to Schumacher’s credit, the late director never apologized or hesitated about the controversial Batman costume until his death in 2020 and thus preserved the integrity of his vision. Now, anyone who appreciates a suit with nipples as much as Schumacher will get a chance to become the owner of the infamous fragment of movie history at the end of this month.