George Clooney to produce new Buck Rogers miniseries

Actor George Clooney recently announced that he will produce a new version for the classic series of the character Buck Rogers, created in 1928 by Philip Francis Nowlan. Executive production will also be signed by his partner Grant Heslov with the support of Legendary Television.

The intention is to develop a science fiction miniseries that narrates several adventures starring the iconic group led by the character.

Over the years, Buck Rogers, also known as Anthony Rogers, has been seen in several audiovisual adaptations for film and television. Among them, perhaps the most famous, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (known in Brazil as Buck Rogers in the 25th Century), launched between 1979 and 1981, by NBC. At that time, Gil Gerard played the main character.

Learn about the new miniseries involving the character Buck Rogers

After Clooney’s announcement, many have speculated whether the actor will be cast in the project. However, a representative of the actor confirmed to Variety that, this time, he will only be involved with executive production.

Brian K. Vaughan will develop all the script for the episodes. Among his most notable works are the series Lost, by ABC, and Under the Dome, by CBS.

For now, there are not many details about what the plot will be that the miniseries will address. Certainly, you can involve classic elements in new adventures.

However, it is worth remembering that there are also several materials available that have not yet been explored about the character that could yield adaptations. In this sense, other information related to a possible cast is also scarce so far.

Thus, we can only wait for more news.