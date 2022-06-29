George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ “Ticket to Heaven” Trailer Proves That Romantic Comedies Featuring Celebrities Are Back, Baby

Although George Clooney and Julia Roberts haven’t starred together since the 2016 thriller “Financial Monster,” their roles as divorced Danny and Tess in the first two Ocean’s Eleven films made them an iconic couple. Huge stars themselves both before and after these films, putting them together is a formula that works like a charm. So leave it to Clooney and Roberts’ reunion in the upcoming movie “Ticket to Heaven” to prove that romantic comedies featuring celebrities are back, baby!

Once again playing a divorced couple who likes to stand firmly on the opposite side of things, the characters of David Clooney and Georgia Roberts find the time and energy to unite in the great mission of “Ticket to Paradise”. As seen in the trailer recently released by Universal, this shared goal is to make sure their daughter (Caitlin Dever from “The Last Survivor”) doesn’t make the same mistake by getting married at a young age.

Judging by the quarrels that their characters are involved in, you can understand why the main couple of the “Ticket to Heaven” does what they do. Of course, this is where jokes from romantic comedies begin to manifest themselves. As George Clooney and Julia Roberts exchange barbs as well as intrigue, all sorts of craziness ensues. And, of course, these two crazy parents have a chance to fall in love with each other again.

You can buy a ticket to paradise, pack your bags and go to the local theater on October 21. If your heart flutters at the sight of the romantic comedy of Clooney and Roberts, we strongly recommend that you become a subscriber to HBO Max. All three Ocean’s Trilogy films are available there at the time of this writing, and you can’t go wrong with this classic.

