Geologists find fragments of giant space rock in Sweden

An iron-rich piece of space rock was found in the city of Uppsala, Sweden. According to Andreas Forsberg and Anders Zetterqvist, geologists at the Swedish Museum of Natural History, it is part of a 9-ton meteorite that passed through the region on November 7, 2020, which drew attention due to its fireball-like look.

At the impact site, close to the Ådalen village, experts had previously identified some small fragments – only 3 millimeters in length – which motivated them to conduct further investigations. The sample weighs approximately 13 kilos and was partially buried in moss, 70 meters from the area where the fragments were located.

“It is the first proven example of a recently fallen iron meteorite in our country. It is also the first time that any such fragment, related to a fireball, has been recovered in Sweden in 66 years, ”said Dan Holtstam, the museum’s curator.

“As we now know that it is an iron meteorite, it is possible to adjust the simulations of its fall. It is very likely that it is the result of the 9-ton space rock, ”commented Eric Stempels, an astronomer at the University of Uppsala.

Its shape is marked by circular depressions, with a flat and cracked side. This would probably be a result of the collision and is generally observed in the material, as melting of the space rock can occur during its entry into the atmosphere.

Iron meteorites are the second most common type of objects that arrive on Earth, after rocky meteorites. Because it originated in nuclei of planets and asteroids, its importance lies in the fact that it can indicate clues about the formation of the Solar System and the beginning of life on the planet.