Gently Criticizes Twitch After Her Fourth Ban

Twitch pop streamer Meowko criticized Twitch after she received a fourth ban on the platform.

Meowko is one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform, which can often be seen live in the “Just Chat” category.

But despite her constant growth, she has now received several short bans on the platform, which prevented her from broadcasting a permanent schedule to her almost 300 thousand subscribers.

On October 19, the Japanese TV company received its fourth ban on the site and hit Twitch for a decision that it considered unfair.

Meowko criticized Twitch because of the blocking of the fourth channel

After the ban became public on October 19, Meowko announced that it would last only 24 hours.

However, her dissatisfaction with the Twitch ban prompted her to criticize the company on social media.

She called the ban “frivolous,” but also pointed out that “there is no reason” why she was suspended.

“I know it looks like Twitch and their community don’t like me at all, but there’s nothing I can do about it, so I’ll just stay strong.” The streamer also announced that she had officially appealed the ban.