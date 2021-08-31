Genshin mpact: Shogun Raiden, Abaa l, Cancer is t Raier!

Genshin Impact is increasing its cast and producer MiHoYo celebrated the arrival of new content by releasing a themed trailer for Shogun Raiden: Land of Eternity and Judgment!

Also known as Baal, the character Shogun Raiden is the star of the promotional material. According to the brief official synopsis of the video, “Sakura’s feelings from the past today have already darkened. When the time comes for the severe silence of thunder, she will wake up from the dream of illusions.” Check out the trailer:

The past few days have been pretty busy for Genshin Impact, as we’ve also had new trailers focused on the character Kujou Sara and heroine Aloy from Horizon, one of the most celebrated crossovers in video games! A recent leak had also revealed the characters’ order of arrival.

The past few days have been pretty busy for Genshin Impact, as we've also had new trailers focused on the character Kujou Sara and heroine Aloy from Horizon, one of the most celebrated crossovers in video games! A recent leak had also revealed the characters' order of arrival.