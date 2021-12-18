Genshin Impact: Yae Miko Vai Cosplay You Love It

Genshin Impact: You’ve certainly come across a lot of Genshin Impact cosplays on Voxel for sure, right? The game is a very big hit among cosplayers, mainly due to the challenge of details and diverse characteristics that the open world game created. And Mariia Karpenko brought the character Yae Miko to reality, check it out below:

The cosplay was shared on Reddit, but the artist shares — and sells the photos in print format — several other imitations on her Instagram. Genshin Impact seems to be her favorite, but we can glimpse other characters like an Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, simply stunning because of its similarity.