Genshin Impact will have improvements on PS5

The successful free-to-play title miHoYo is updated to version 1.1, adds four new characters and more. Almost the entire PS4 catalog will work on the new Sony console.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Genshin Impact has confirmed that the title will be backward compatible with PS5. Through a press release, miHoYo has announced update 1.1, A New Rising Star, available from November 11. This patch will prepare the game to work properly on the new system, but it will also add some additional new features.

Despite working through backward compatibility, the studio has commented that the title will benefit from the power of PlayStation 5. It will offer improved graphics and faster loading times. Anyway, the update will also be available on PC, Android and iOS, under the free-to-play model.

All the news in update 1.1

Patch 1.1 will continue the main story “to finally reveal to players a surprising conspiracy and the hidden past of the Adeptus and humans in Liyue.” The study has also detailed the four new characters that will become part of the cast of protagonists. Nobile is a playable 5-star Hydro character capable of exchanging melee and ranged combat; Zhongli is defined as a 5-star Geo spearman whose powers can damage a very wide area, as well as petrify enemies. Finally, Xinyan and Diona, both 4 stars, “will be able to join the player’s team to add a greater diversity of elemental combinations and combat strategies.”

Genshin Impact 1.1 will introduce the first event of the season, in which players will join forces to try to end a catastrophe that threatens the entire continent of Teyvat. It will last two weeks and will provide users with a series of multiplayer missions with significant rewards (such as Fischl, a 4-star character). The reputation system between cities is also redesigned. And how will it be obtained? Traveling and exploring the different regions. Also added are tools such as a portable teleporter, portable cooking pot, anemoculus and geoculus resonance rocks, Anemo and Geo treasure hunting compasses, etc.

Genshin Impact is free to download on PC, PS4, iOS, and Android (PS5 coming soon).



