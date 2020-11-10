Genshin Impact will have fast installs on PS5

Genshin Impact has become an absolute success on several platforms and promises to maintain quality on PS5, as miHoYo has just confirmed that the game will run at 60 fps, will have improved loadings and will be available at the launch of the new Sony console. Check out a short preview below:

The information was confirmed in a publication on PlayStation Blog and also outlines an overview of the new update, which is expected to arrive tomorrow (11), with new characters, missions, events and more.

Genshin Impact is now available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and PC. The game will arrive on PS5 on November 12, the official release date of the console in countries like Japan and the United States.

Looking forward to the new generation? Comment with us in the comments section below!



