Genshin Impact will have balanced environmental damage

Genshin Impact received its first major update last Wednesday (11), with several new features for players. However, one of them ended up not being as desired: the change in damage caused by Elemental Reactions.

The producer miHoYo has revealed that it is aware of this issue, and is working on a correction for this problem in order to make it available as soon as possible.

“This version of the update has, in practice, something that has resulted in more bad things than good for players,” said the producer.

Genshin Impact is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.



