Genshin Impact will get its first expansion

Genshin Impact, popular free RPG for PC, iOS, Android and PS4, will get its first DLC on December 23rd. Called Spine of the Dragon, the expansion will bring a new region to the game, in addition to a series of new events.

The new location will take players to a cold and hostile environment, where they faced the most diverse dangers, in search of new items, weapons and other equipment. The trailer released by the publisher of the game, miHoYo, also shows new creatures exclusive to the DLC.

The game has become a fever in recent months. In addition to being free, the game brings an immersive experience in a gigantic and addictive RPG. It is worth remembering that, like the full game, its expansion will also be completely free.

Because of this success, the game was voted the best iPhone game by Apple itself. And you can check out the full Genshin Impact review here on Voxel.



