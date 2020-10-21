Genshin Impact will disable its servers for maintenance

myHoYo specifies the hours during which the Genshin Impact servers will be down for maintenance and the reward they will give.

After receiving the new Klee banner, Genshin Impact prepares for a maintenance during which miHoYo will make a number of general adjustments. The company has advised of the hours during which we will not be able to access the game, in addition to the reason for this temporary cut in the servers. We leave it detailed below, in addition to remembering that we have a complete guide in which you can find all the interesting aspects of the game explained step by step.

Genshin Impact prepares for maintenance

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Update time: from 9am (CEST, peninsular time in Spain) to 1pm on the same day.

Note: “precise times are subject to change. Players can also experience interruptions outside of this period ”.

“Dear travelers, in order to give you the best possible Genshin Impact experience and to fix some known issues, the developers will soon be servicing the version update, during which the servers will be down. While update maintenance is in progress, travelers will not be able to log into the game. ” In addition, they advise that we must plan our game session to finish on time before maintenance and thus be able to save the game automatically and avoid losing progress.



