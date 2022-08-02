Genshin Impact will change the Alternative sprint in the 3.0 update

Exploring the world of Teiwat is one of the most popular activities in Genshin Impact, especially since HoYoverse expands the game landscape of the game with almost every second update. The official accounts of the game on social networks have already shown that a new large region called Sumeru should appear in version 3.0.

Despite the fact that teleportation is an important part of the game, most of the community still prefers to get to their destination on foot. Each character in Genshin Impact has the ability to run, which significantly increases the speed of each character.

link: Genshin Impact Video Shows All 52 Characters Dancing

Three popular characters, Ayaka, Mona and Elan, have a unique talent that allows them to use an alternative sprint that is slightly faster than usual. Besides being faster, the alternative sprint consumes less stamina, and is not affected by endurance debuffs. Despite the many advantages, players often complain that even the slightest obstacle can cause the character to stop moving. Fortunately, a new post in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit revealed that the HoYoverse developer will apparently make some changes to the alternative sprint in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Comparison of the new alternative sprint (fixed version 3.0) with the current sprint (2.8) via Genshin Honey and Universo Genshin from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

The video shows the difference between the current sprint mechanics and the new and improved ones. At the moment, both Ayaka and Yelan may get stuck trying to run up and down the stairs, which, according to numerous fans, can be incredibly frustrating because it interrupts the course of the game. Players often include Mona or Ayaka in their team for the sole purpose of speeding up their journey around the world, and this change will undoubtedly improve their experience of learning Genshin Impact.

Although it seems like a small change, numerous responses in the comments section claim that this is one of the most significant changes in the game at the moment. Fans claim that they are already used to avoiding certain moments in the game, because of which they were stuck for no reason. Most of the community claims that the main reason why HoYoverse decided to make these changes is probably because one of the future Genshin Impact characters will have a unique sprint mechanic.

Despite the fact that HoYoverse has revealed a number of new characters that are due to appear in upcoming updates, players think that Nahida is the one who will have an alternative sprint. Obviously, she will become the new Dendro Archon, which makes her one of the most important characters in the new Sumeru region. Players will apparently have to wait a couple of months to acquire this unique character, as recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that she may join the game roster in Update 3.2.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5.