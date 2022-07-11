Genshin Impact: Where to get Shivada Jade

Quick Links

Which Characters Use Shivada Jade Genshin Impact Bosses That Drop Shivada Jade Genshin Impact Weekly Bosses That Drop Shivada Jade Other Ways to Get Shivada Jade in Genshin Impact

Shivada Jade is one of the elemental stones in Genshin Impact, specifically the one used to ascend Cryo characters. As part of their ascension, Cryo Vision holders will need either the Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, or Gemstones, depending on their level.

RELATED: Genshin Impact: Things You Didn’t Know About Cryo

Like all the other elemental gems, Shivada Jade can be found in various ways. Most of it will come via boss rewards, but there are some other sources, as well. Let’s take a look at all the ways to find Shivada Jade in Genshin Impact, as well as who will use it.

Which Characters Use Shivada Jade

Any character that has a Cryo Vision needs Shivada Jade. At each ascension level, this gem is required in different formats, as follows:

Ascension Level Character Level Required Gem 1 20 3x Sliver 2 40 3x Fragment 3 50 6x Fragment 4 60 3x Chunk 5 70 6x Chunk 6 80 6x Gemstone

Currently, there are 10 Cryo characters in Genshin Impact, meaning there are 10 characters who will use Shivada Jade.

Kaeya Rosaria Eula Chongyun Shenhe Aloy Ayaka Ganyu Diona Qiqi

Genshin Impact Bosses That Drop Shivada Jade

The most reliable way to farm Shivada Jade is by defeating the bosses who can drop it. After defeating a boss, pay 40 Original Resin to retrieve its rewards, including any elemental stones it might drop this time around. Luckily, there are quite a few bosses who can reward Shivada Jade upon defeat.

Cryo Regisvine Cryo Hypostasis Coral Defenders Maguu Kenki Perpetual Mechanical Array Primo Geovishap*

Typically speaking, the higher the level of the boss, the better the drops can be. This chart outlines the boss level that each type of gem can be obtained at:

World Level Boss Level Gems 0+ 36+ Slivers 2+ 41+ Fragments 4+ 62+ Chunks 6+ 83+ Gemstones

*It should be noted that the Primo Geovishap will only drop the elemental stones that match which element it was infused with when fought. It will only reward Shivada Jade if it was infused with Cryo when the player fought it.

However, this boss is always capable of dropping Prithiva Topaz.

Genshin Impact Weekly Bosses That Drop Shivada Jade

The weekly trounce domains (and Andrius) are also capable of rewarding elemental gemstones after defeating the boss and paying the Resin cost. The following weekly bosses can reward Shivada Jade:

Andrius (The Wolf of the North Challenge) Boss level 39+: Slivers | level 42+: Fragments | level 63+: Chunks | level 84+ Gemstones Childe (Enter the Golden House) Azhdaha (Beneath the Dragon Queller)* La Signora (Narukami Island: Tenshukaku)

At higher levels, these bosses can drop better quality gemstones. They typically follow this pattern, though Andrius is slightly different and is listed above:

Gems Domain levels Slivers I, II, III, IV Fragments I, II, III, IV Chunks II, III, IV Gemstones III, IV

*Like the Primo Geovishap, the elemental stones that Azhdaha can drop are based on which element he infuses during that battle. Shivada Jade is only in the reward pool if he infused Cryo during the fight. Azhdaha’s elemental infusion is based on a fixed weekly rotation. He is capable of dropping Prithiva Topaz regardless of the infused elements of the week.

Luckily, which elements Azhdaha is infusing each week can be seen on the door to his domain before entering the fight.

Other Ways to Get Shivada Jade in Genshin Impact

Aside from fighting bosses and trounce challenges, there are a handful of other ways to obtain elemental gems, including Shivada Jade.

Daily Commissions

One of the easiest ways to earn elemental gemstones is by completing daily commissions for the Adventurers’ Guild.

Every day, players are assigned four daily commissions. After completing all four, they can head over to any branch of the Adventurers’ Guild and speak to Katheryne, who will give them some bonus rewards. Among these can be elemental gemstone Slivers.

Unfortunately, it’s random which one is given out, but since daily commissions are a great way to earn Primogems, the gems are a bonus.

Crafting

By using a crafting bench, players can craft higher-level gems from lower-level gems.

Here’s how this works:

Ingredients Mora Product 3x Sliver + 300 = 1x Fragment 3x Fragment + 900 = 1x Chunk 3x Chunk + 2,700 = 1x Gemstone

This means it’ll take 27 Slivers to make a Gemstone. It’s expensive, but it’s reliable and players will often find themselves crafting the higher levels of gems rather than finding them.

Conversion

Also at a crafting bench, a player can use some Dust of Azoth to convert other elemental gems into the one they want. Dust of Azoth can be purchased in Paimon’s Bargains for Stardust at a rate of 10 counts of Dust of Azoth for 5 Stardust.

Higher-level gems need more Dust of Azoth to be converted, as shown here:

Gem level Dust of Azoth required Sliver 1 Fragment 3 Chunk 9 Gemstone 27

Shivada Jade, then, can be converted from Varunada Lazurite, Vayuda Turquoise, Vajrada Amethyst, Prithiva Topaz, or Agnidus Agate.

Parametric Transformer

Many things can be created in the Parametric Transformer, and gems are just some of them. By using the right materials, players can increase the chances to obtain a “set” of two Slivers or a “set” of a single Fragment of a random elemental gem. They can obtain multiple “sets” of the same thing, meaning they may get multiple gems.

The type of fuel used only increases the chances of getting certain items, rather than guaranteeing them. The following items, when entered into the Parametric Transformer, are more likely to result in sets of elemental gems:

Iron Chunk Cor Lapis Firm Arrowhead Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife White Iron Chunk Noctilucous Jade Sharp Arrowhead Agent’s Sacrificial Knife Crystal Chunk Starsilver Weathered Arrowhead Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife Magical Crystal Chunk Crystal Marrow Sango Pearl Loach Pearl Amethyst Lump Crystal Core Electro Crystal

Souvenir Shops – Slivers Only!

There are two souvenir shops in Teyvat that sell some elemental gems.

There are a few limitations to obtaining elemental gems in this way, though. First, they only sell Slivers. Second, they only accept elemental sigils as payment, not Mora. Finally, they sell a limited quantity and do not offer more Slivers after their stock is bought out.

The first is found in Mondstadt, called With Wind Comes Glory, run by Marjorie. She only accepts Anemo Sigils as payment. She’ll sell six Shivada Jade Slivers for 10 Anemo Sigils each.

The second vendor who sells Shivada Jade Slivers is Xingxi, who runs Mingxing Jewelry in Liyue Harbor. This shop only acceps Geo Sigils as payment, charging 10 of them per Sliver. However, Xingxi stocks 12 Shivada Jade Slivers!

Events

Finally, elemental gems can often be found as rewards during special time-limited events.

Most events have either direct rewards given for completing certain challenges, or an event shop filled with rewards that an event-exclusive currency can be used to purchase. Often, these events will have ascension items or talent materials like elemental gems or talent books.